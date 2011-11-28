MUMBAI Nov 28 Indian shares provisionally rose 3.1 percent on Monday as the federal government's move to initiate reforms boosted investor sentiment and on hopes the euro zone debt crisis will be tackled with definite measures.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally rose 481.76 points to 16,177.19, with all but two of its components rising.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally climbed 3 percent to 4,851.30 points. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)