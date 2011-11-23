MUMBAI Nov 23 Indian shares fell 3.6
percent on Wednesday to their lowest level in two years, ahead
of the expiry of derivative contracts, as investor confidence in
the domestic and global economy weakened.
"List of problems are increasing by each passing day;
inflation is growing, GDP growth is expected to be lower and
rupee has depreciated to its lowest, I think the slide was on
the cards," said Jagannadham Thunuguntla, head of research, SMC
Investments and Advisors Limited.
At 12:46 p.m. (0716 GMT), the 30-share BSE index
was down 2.89 percent at 15,613.58 points. It earlier
touched 15,478.69 -- its lowest
since Nov . 3,
2009 . All its components were in the red.
The broader 50-share NSE index was down 2.78 percent
at 4,679.15 points.
