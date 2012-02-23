MUMBAI Feb 23 Indian shares eased early
on Thursday on concerns over a slowdown in the global economy,
including higher oil prices and data showing the euro zone may
be sliding toward recession, fanning fresh worries about Greece.
State Bank of India rose more than 2 percent after
an official at the country's top lender said the bank has not
given further loans to debt-ladden Kingfisher Airlines
, which fell more than 11 percent in opening trade.
Mobile operator Bharti Airtel fell 3.6 percent
after South Africa-based Econet Wireless filed a suit on
Wednesday seeking at least $3.1 billion in damages from Bharti
in a dispute over the ownership of its subsidiary Airtel
Nigeria.
At 9:20 a.m. (0350 GMT), the main 30-share BSE stock index
was down 0.1 percent at 18,137.06, with 16 of its
components falling.
The broader 50-share NSE index was also down 0.1
percent at 5,500.75.
(Reporting By Aditi Shah; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)