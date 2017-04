MUMBAI Oct 20 Indian shares rose more than 1 percent on Monday after the government's energy reforms led to a rally in energy firms, while wins by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party in two state elections raised expectations for additional reforms.

The government on Saturday removed diesel price controls and raised the cost of natural gas. Analysts said markets will now expect more measures after results on Sunday showed the Bharatiya Janata Party won elections in Maharashtra and Haryana.

State run oil refiners surged, with Hindustan Petroleum Corp up 7.4 percent. Bharat Petroleum Corp rose 6.3 percent.

Shares in Indian oil explorers also jumped: Oil and Natural Gas Corp gained 5.6 percent.

The broader NSE index was up 1.3 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi, Indulal PM and Gaurav Pai; Editing by Rafael Nam)