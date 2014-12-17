MUMBAI Dec 17 India's NSE index slumped more
than 1 percent to below the psychologically key level of 8,000
points for the first time in 1-1/2 months on worries that
financial contagion from Russia and slumping oil prices would
lead foreign investors to shed risk assets.
Overseas investors sold shares worth 12.47 billion rupees
($196.56 mln) on Tuesday, their biggest daily net sales since
Oct. 17, according to data from exchange NSE.
ICICI Bank fell 2.8 percent, while Larsen and
Toubro lost 1.9 percent.
The NSE index fell as much as 1.28 percent, while
the BSE index lost 1.11 percent, marking their lowest
intraday level since Oct. 21.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)