MUMBAI Dec 1 Indian shares edged higher on
Tuesday as the central bank left the door open for more monetary
easing after keeping rates on hold as widely expected, while
broader sentiment was also supported by strong gains in Asian
markets.
The Reserve Bank of India kept its key lending rate
unchanged at 6.75 percent, leaving the door open for more easing
but making that dependent on meeting a challenging inflation
target for 2017.
Sentiment was also supported after Asian shares rallied on
private manufacturing data showing activity contracted last
month at a slower pace than in October.
The broader NSE index rose 0.25 percent, while the
benchmark BSE index gained 0.09 percent.
(Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)