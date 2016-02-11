BUZZ-India's GAIL hits over three-month low on Q4 profit drop
** Shares of state-run GAIL (India) Ltd fall as much as 5.8 pct to their lowest since Feb 15
MUMBAI Feb 11 Indian shares slumped more than 2 percent on Thursday to their lowest since May 2014 and headed for a fourth consecutive session of losses after Fed chair Janet Yellen kept options open for more U.S. rate hikes while State Bank of India fell after posting disappointing earnings.
Yellen told Congress she does not expect to reverse the rate hike programme that began in December but said she saw risks to the U.S. economy.
SBI gave up earlier gains of as much as 5.3 percent to fall 2.5 percent and hit its lowest since March 2014 after reporting a worse-than-expected 62 percent fall in quarterly profit, although its bad loans rose less than forecast.
The broader NSE index was down 2.1 percent, breaking below the 7,100 points for the first time since May 2014.
The benchmark BSE index fell 2 percent. (Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
May 22 Indian shares closed marginally higher on Monday, with consumer stocks leading the gains as sentiment remained upbeat after the government finalised rates for the upcoming Goods and Services Tax.