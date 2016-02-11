MUMBAI Feb 11 Indian shares slumped more than 2 percent on Thursday to their lowest since May 2014 and headed for a fourth consecutive session of losses after Fed chair Janet Yellen kept options open for more U.S. rate hikes while State Bank of India fell after posting disappointing earnings.

Yellen told Congress she does not expect to reverse the rate hike programme that began in December but said she saw risks to the U.S. economy.

SBI gave up earlier gains of as much as 5.3 percent to fall 2.5 percent and hit its lowest since March 2014 after reporting a worse-than-expected 62 percent fall in quarterly profit, although its bad loans rose less than forecast.

The broader NSE index was down 2.1 percent, breaking below the 7,100 points for the first time since May 2014.

The benchmark BSE index fell 2 percent. (Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)