MUMBAI Aug 25 Indian shares swung between gains and losses on Tuesday amid continued concerns about the spillover impact from dropping equity markets in China.

India's volatility index, often called a fear gauge, was up 5 percent after earlier hitting its highest level since May 2014. The gauge surged 64.4 percent on Monday.

The broader NSE index was up 0.51 percent at 1000 India time (0430 GMT) after falling as much as 0.15 percent and gaining as much as 1.5 percent in less than an hour of trading.

The benchmark BSE index was up 0.53 percent after falling as much as 0.13 percent and gaining as much as 1.5 percent. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo; Editing by Rafael Nam)