(Corrects day of U.S. Fed move in first paragraph to Wednesday from Tuesday)

MUMBAI Dec 17 India's BSE index briefly turned negative on Thursday after rising as much as 0.65 percent as investors booked profits even as Asian markets rallied after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked interest rates, as expected, on Wednesday.

The benchmark BSE index fell 0.02 percent to 25,488.54 but recovered to trade with marginal gains.

Both the BSE and the broader NSE index were trading slightly firmer at 0459 GMT. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)