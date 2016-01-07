MUMBAI Jan 7 Indian stocks fell 2 percent on Thursday to their lowest level in more than three weeks after China accelerated the depreciation of the yuan, sparking sharp falls in regional equity and currency markets.

The broader NSE index was down 2 percent at 0641 GMT, hitting its lowest since Dec. 14.

The benchmark BSE index was down 1.95 percent.

