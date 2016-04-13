(Corrects second paragraph to say BSE index rose to its highest since Jan. 5, not Jan. 1)

April 13 Indian shares rose more than 2 percent on Wednesday to their highest level in nearly 3-1/2 months as data showing easing inflation and a government forecast for an above-average monsoon rains sparked hopes for the economy and for more rate cuts by the central bank.

The benchmark BSE index rose as much as 2.07 percent to its highest since Jan. 5. The broader NSE index rose as much as 2.01 percent.