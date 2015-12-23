Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

MUMBAI The NSE Nifty posted its highest close in three weeks on Wednesday in the absence of foreign selling pressure ahead of year-end holidays, and following overnight gains on Wall Street.

The index ended 1.03 percent higher at 7,865.95, its highest close since Dec. 2.

The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 1.01 percent to 25,850.30, its highest close since Dec. 3.

(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)