A broker trades on his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The BSE Sensex closed at its lowest in more than three months on Monday, as investors braced themselves for a tepid quarterly earnings season, amid weakness across global equity markets.

The benchmark index ended down 0.52 percent at 27,529.97, posting its lowest close since July 8.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.73 percent down at 8,520.40, its lowest close since July 21.

(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)