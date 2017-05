A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Indian shares closed more than 1 percent lower on Wednesday, as signs that the U.S. presidential race was tightening rattled global investor sentiment, sending Asian shares to seven-week lows and weakening the dollar.

The Sensex ended 1.25 percent lower at 27,527.22.

The broader Nifty was down 1.3 percent at 8,514, its lowest close in over three months.

