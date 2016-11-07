A broker laughs while speaking to a colleague, as they trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Indian shares ended higher on Monday, snapping four sessions of losses, as Democrat Hillary Clinton's prospects improved in the U.S. presidential race after federal investigators cleared her in their latest review.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.75 percent higher at 8,497.05, after rising as much as 1.2 percent earlier in the day.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed 0.68 percent higher at 27,458.99, after gaining as much as 1.16 percent earlier in the session.

The Nifty Bank index and the Nifty Pharma index rose as much as 1.68 percent and 3.26 percent, respectively, rebounding after four sessions of declines.

(Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)