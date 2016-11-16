A man looks at a screen across a road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Indian shares ended little changed on Wednesday, erasing early gains on concerns of slow economic growth in the near term and as worries lingered about the government's move to withdraw higher-denomination banknotes.

The Nifty closed 0.04 percent higher at 8,111.60 after rising as much as 1.25 percent earlier in the day, while the Sensex fell 0.02 percent to 26,298.69.

Consumer staples and drug makers were among the main decliners, with cigarette maker ITC ending down 2.8 percent.

(Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)