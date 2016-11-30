A man looks at a screen displaying news of markets update inside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Indian shares rose for a fourth consecutive session as banks rallied after the Reserve Bank of India allowed lenders to include old 500 and 1,000 rupee notes as part of their cash balance, making it easier to meet cash reserve ratio requirements.

But indexes still posted their biggest monthly fall since February as sentiment was dented by fears about the economic fallout from the country's demonetisation drive and on heavy foreign selling.

The BSE Sensex rose 0.98 percent to 26,652.81, but was down 4.61 percent this month.

The broader Nifty ended up 1.01 percent at 8,224.50, but fell 4.79 percent for the month.

