Bombay Stock Exchange to add Kotak Mahindra, Tata Motors DVR to benchmark index
MUMBAI India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.
REUERS - Indian shares ended higher for a second straight session on Tuesday, a day before the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy meeting, as expectations of an interest rate cut aided sentiment.
The RBI's recently formed Monetary Policy Committee is forecast to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.00 percent when it concludes its two-day meeting on Dec. 7, according to a Reuters poll of nearly 60 economists this week.
The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.18 percent higher at 8,143.15, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed 0.17 percent higher at 26,392.76.
(Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)
WASHINGTON/SEOUL U.S. safety regulators have opened a formal investigation into the recall of nearly 1.7 million vehicles by Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motor Corp over engine defects, according to filings published Saturday.