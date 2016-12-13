A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Indian shares rose on Tuesday, led by index heavyweight Tata Motors Ltd (TAMO.NS), which jumped after an unnamed buyer bought a stake at a premium, and as stocks including Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL.NS) recovered losses of the previous session.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.62 percent higher at 8,221.80, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed 0.69 percent higher at 26,697.82.

Tata Motors rose 3.6 percent, while BPCL rose 2.8 percent.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)