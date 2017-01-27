Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Indian shares rose for a fourth consecutive sesssion on Friday to post their biggest weekly gain in eight months, helped by a rally in financial firms and optimism ahead of the annual federal budget next week.

The Nifty ended 0.45 percent higher at 8,641.25. It gained 3.50 percent on the week.

The benchmark Sensex closed up 0.63 percent at 27,882.46. It posted a weekly gain of 3.14 percent.

Both indexes posted their biggest weekly gains since the week ended May 27, 2016.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)