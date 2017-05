A man looks at a screen across the road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

Indian shares rose on Monday for a fourth consecutive session to hit four-month highs, boosted by gains in lenders such as ICICI Bank, as investors bet the central bank would cut interest rates at its policy review later this week.

The Nifty closed 0.7 percent higher at 8,801.05, after earlier hitting its highest since Sept. 23.

The Sensex ended 0.7 percent up at 28,439.28, after touching its highest since Sept. 26.

