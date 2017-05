A broker trades on his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

India's NSE index edged higher on Friday, rising for a third consecutive session, as Asian markets hit an 18-month peak and banking stocks recovered from recent losses.

The broader NSE Nifty rose 0.17 percent to 8,793.55, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.02 percent at 28,334.25.

The Sensex gained 0.56 percent for the week, while the Nifty added 0.60 percent. Both indexes rose for the third straight week.

