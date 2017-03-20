A man walks past the NSE (National Stock Exchange) building in Mumbai, India, December 27, 2016. Picture taken December 27, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Indian shares snapped a two-session winning streak to end lower on Monday as software service exporters took a hit on concerns over a stronger rupee, and as investors took a breather after the NSE Nifty hit a record high last week.

Idea Cellular (IDEA.NS) slumped 9.6 percent as traders said the implied deal price in a planned merger with Vodafone PLC's (VOD.L) Indian operations under-valued the company shares.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.36 percent lower at 9,126.85. It hit a record high of 9,218.40 on Friday.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 0.44 percent at 29,518.74.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)