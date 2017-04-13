A broker trades on his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Indian shares ended lower on Thursday, with the Sensex posting its biggest weekly loss of the year, after Infosys Ltd gave lower-than-expected annual revenue guidance and disappointed with the size of its planned share buyback.

The Sensex closed down 0.61 percent at 29,461.45. The index fell 0.82 percent for the week, its biggest weekly percentage loss since the week ended Dec. 23 and its first weekly loss in three.

The Nifty ended 0.57 percent lower at 9,150.80, posting a 0.52 percent fall for the week. Infosys shares lost 3.87 percent to 931.40 rupees.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)