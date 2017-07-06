FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sensex ends higher; state-owned lenders rally
July 6, 2017 / 6:58 AM / in a day

Sensex ends higher; state-owned lenders rally

1 Min Read

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016.Shailesh Andrade/Files

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher for a second consecutive session on Thursday, as state-owned lenders such as State Bank of India led the gains, while hopes of strong corporate earnings also lifted sentiment.

The BSE Sensex ended 0.4 percent higher at a record closing of 31,369.34.

The broader NSE Nifty closed up 0.38 percent at 9,674.55. Earlier in the session, the index breached the 9,700 mark for the first time in a month.

The Nifty PSU Bank index ended 2.4 percent higher and posted its second consecutive session of gains.

Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

