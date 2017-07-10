Sensex hits record highs; trading glitch hurts NSE

A NSE (National Stock Exchange) building is seen in Mumbai, India, July 10, 2017.

(Reuters) - Indian shares closed at their highest levels ever on Monday, tracking a rally in global markets, although trading was disrupted at the National Stock Exchange for most of the session after technical issues prevented dealers from seeing updated stock quotations.

Though trading on the NSE resumed at 1230 India time (0700 GMT), traders widely continued to report issues with updates in individual stock prices that persisted until a little after 1400 hours local time.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed 1.13 percent higher at 31,715.64 while the broader NSE Nifty ended 1.09 percent up at 9,771.05.