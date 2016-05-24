India Grid Trust IPO fully subscribed on last day of sale
MUMBAI India Grid Trust's initial public offering to raise up to 22.5 billion rupees ($347 million) was 1.35 times subscribed on Friday, the last day of the sale, stock exchange data showed.
Indian shares edged higher on Tuesday, posting their first gain in five sessions after well-received corporate results, including from Tata Power, offset worries the U.S. Federal Reserve would increase rates as early as June.
The broader NSE index rose 0.23 percent to close at 7,748.85, after falling as much as 0.2 percent earlier in the session. The index has lost 2 percent over the previous four sessions.
The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.3 percent at 25,305.47.
Tata Power rose 1.5 percent after its fourth-quarter consolidated net profit doubled to 3.6 billion rupees ($53.24 million), beating analysts' estimates.
MUMBAI State Bank of India reported its highest profit in six quarters on lower provisions for bad loans last quarter, but investors were wary about the outlook for its asset quality after the amalgamation of its five subsidiary banks from April.