March industrial output up 2.7 percent
NEW DELHI India's industrial output rose 2.7 percent in March from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.
Nifty hit its highest in more than 11 months on Thursday tracking rising global markets, although broader gains were capped ahead of quarterly earnings and an expected government announcement about the next central bank chief.
The Nifty rose 0.53 percent to end at 8,565, after earlier hitting its highest since Aug. 10. The index fell as much as 0.22 percent intraday.
The Sensex rose 0.46 percent to 27,942.11 after earlier hitting its highest since Aug. 19.
(Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
NEW DELHI India's industrial output rose 2.7 percent in March from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.
WASHINGTON Microsoft said on Friday its engineers had added detection and protection against a ransomware attack that had disrupted hospitals in England and infected computers in dozens of other countries around the world.