A man looks at a screen across a road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, June 29, 2015.

Nifty hit its highest in more than 11 months on Thursday tracking rising global markets, although broader gains were capped ahead of quarterly earnings and an expected government announcement about the next central bank chief.

The Nifty rose 0.53 percent to end at 8,565, after earlier hitting its highest since Aug. 10. The index fell as much as 0.22 percent intraday.

The Sensex rose 0.46 percent to 27,942.11 after earlier hitting its highest since Aug. 19.

