A broker laughs while speaking to a colleague, as they trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Indian shares ended slightly lower on Tuesday as investors saw recent strong gains as overdone, though sentiment was broadly supported by hopes parliament will soon pass a revamped goods and services tax.

The NSE Bank Index eased 0.2 pct, falling for a third consecutive session. The sub-index had surged 36 percent from March to July.

ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) fell 1.7 percent, extending declines to a second session after posting disappointing earnings on Friday.

The broader NSE Nifty .NSEI fell 0.16 percent to 8,622.9 points, after earlier rising as much as 0.59 percent. The benchmark BSE Sensex .BSESN lost 0.08 percent to 27,981.71 points, after earlier gaining as much as 0.61 percent.

(Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)