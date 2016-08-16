A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Indian shares ended lower on Tuesday, as software services exporters retreated after Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) cancelled a contract with Infosys (INFY.NS) and as world stocks moved away from one-year peaks amid global concerns.

The benchmark BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.31 percent to 28,064.61, after declining as much as 0.75 percent earlier in the session.

The broader NSE Nifty .NSEI dropped 0.34 percent to 8,642.55, snapping two sessions of gains.

Infosys closed 1 percent lower after falling as much as 3.25 percent to its lowest since Dec. 9, 2015.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)