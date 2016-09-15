A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Indian shares gained for a second straight session on Thursday on short-covering in stocks such as Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL.NS), even as overall sentiment stayed cautious due to uncertainties surrounding the ability of global central banks to stimulate growth.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.18 percent higher at 8,742.55 after declining as much as 0.25 percent earlier in the session, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed 0.14 percent up at 28,412.89 after shedding up to 0.22 percent earlier in the day.

Bharat Heavy Electricals rose 2.7 percent while ITC Ltd (ITC.NS) ended up 1.6 percent, after having lost about 7 percent and 5 percent respectively in the last three trading sessions.

(Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)