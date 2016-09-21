A man looks at a screen across a road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Indian shares pared early gains to end nearly flat on Wednesday, as investors remained cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision due later in the day.

The flat end to the session came after both the NSE and BSE indexes rose as much as 0.58 percent earlier, in the initial reaction to the Bank of Japan's decision to adopt a target for long-term interest rates in an overhaul of its massive monetary stimulus programme.

The Sensex fell 0.06 percent to 28,507.42. The Nifty rose 0.01 percent to 8,777.15.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)