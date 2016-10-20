Price recovery dampens Asian gold demand
MUMBAI/BENGALURU Gold demand in Asia was mostly subdued this week as buyers stayed on the sidelines due to a rebound in bullion prices.
Indian shares ended higher on Thursday, tracking Asian peers, with financial stocks such as ICICI Bank Ltd contributing most to the gains on the indexes.
The Nifty ended 0.47 percent higher at 8,699.40, while the Sensex closed up 0.52 percent at 28,129.84.
Almost all constituents on the Nifty Bank Index and the Nifty Financial Services Index, which also includes non-banking financial companies, closed higher.
ICICI Bank ended up 4.7 percent, while State Bank of India closed 1.8 percent higher.
(Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
MUMBAI/BENGALURU Gold demand in Asia was mostly subdued this week as buyers stayed on the sidelines due to a rebound in bullion prices.
SHANGHAI China's economy will likely expand around 6.8 percent in the second quarter of 2017, the State Information Center said in an article published in the state-owned China Securities Journal on Saturday.