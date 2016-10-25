India Grid Trust IPO fully subscribed on last day of sale
MUMBAI India Grid Trust's initial public offering to raise up to 22.5 billion rupees ($347 million) was 1.35 times subscribed on Friday, the last day of the sale, stock exchange data showed.
Indian shares ended lower on Tuesday, weighed down by losses in stocks of Tata Group companies after Cyrus Mistry was ousted as chairman of salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Sons.
The benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 0.31 percent at 28,091.42, while the broader Nifty ended 0.20 percent lower at 8,691.30.
Tata Motors (TAMO.NS), Tata Steel (TISC.NS), Tata Power (TTPW.NS) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS) lost between 1 and 2.5 percent, dragging down the NSE Nifty.
(Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
MUMBAI State Bank of India reported its highest profit in six quarters on lower provisions for bad loans last quarter, but investors were wary about the outlook for its asset quality after the amalgamation of its five subsidiary banks from April.