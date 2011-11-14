(Updates to mid-morning)

* Hopes gain that euro zone debt crisis will be contained

* Infosys, TCS rise 2 pct each

* Kingfisher Airlines rises more than 7 pct

* October inflation seen slowing marginally-poll

NEW DELHI, Nov 14 Indian shares gained more than 1 percent on Monday, with index heavyweight Infosys Ltd leading the gains, as investors hoped the euro zone debt crisis will be contained, and a possible pause in interest rate hikes will provide growth momentum.

Asian stocks also rose on hopes that new leaders in Italy and Greece will take decisive action to save their indebted nations from bankruptcy and fend off a wider financial meltdown in the euro zone.

The main 30-share BSE index was up 0.83 percent at 17,335.87 points at 10:42 a.m. (0512 GMT), with 22 of its components in the green.

"The global markets have gone up by the end of the week due to some settlement happening on the political side as far as the European Union is concerned. That is why Indian shares have also started moving up," said Deven Choksey, managing director at KR Choksey Shares & Securities.

The Mumbai-based analyst said investments from foreign institutional investors should be the biggest driver for Indian shares going forward.

Export-driven software stocks rose, contributing the most to the index, as stability in Europe, their second biggest market, is expected to aid deal flow.

Infosys, which has the second highest weightage on the benchmark index after Reliance Industries, and market leader Tata Consultancy both gained 2 percent each, while smaller rival Wipro rose 1.5 percent.

Investors also hoped stubborn inflation, a headache for the government, will ease as state-run retailers may cut gasoline prices from Nov. 16, the first cut in nearly three years and the first in the 18 months since the government ended controls.

Wholesale price inflation probably slowed only a tad to 9.61 percent in October from 9.72 percent the month before, as tighter monetary policy had little effect on high food and energy prices, a Reuters poll showed.

India's central bank raised interest rates last month for the 13th and possibly final time in a tightening cycle that began early 2010 on expectations that persistently high inflation will finally begin to ease starting in December. Banking shares, which have suffered recently on asset quality concerns, recovered slightly. The country's No. 3 lender HDFC Bank rose 2.3 percent, while ICICI Bank, the top private sector lender, gained 0.80 percent.

Shares in state-run Coal India, the world's largest coal miner, fell nearly 1 percent after it posted lower-than-expected quarterly net profit as a price increase in February failed to boost profitability despite higher-than-expected sales.

Shares in cash-strapped Kingfisher Airlines rose more than 7 percent after reports the carrier would consider proposals, including selling property, to cut its $1.3 billion debt by more than half.

The stock has lost 70 percent of its value so far this year and fell close to 10 percent on Friday, as investors bailed out, alarmed by scores of flight cancellations and reports that its leasing firms wanted their planes back.

Indian shares have fallen 15 percent so far this year, including a 2.1 percent drop last week, making the market one of the worst performing in the world.

On Monday, the broader 50-share NSE index was trading up 0.73 percent at 5,206.40 points.

In the broader market, losers and gainers were almost equal in number, with 166.8 million shares changing hands.

The MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan was up 1.7 percent, Japan's Nikkei was up 1.14 percent and South Korea's Kospi was trading higher by 2.4 percent.

STOCKS ON THE MOVE

* Shree Renuka Sugars fell 20 percent after Bank of America downgraded the stock to "underperform" from "buy" and lowered its target price, citing lower-than expected September-quarter profit due to the delayed turnaround of its Brazilian operations.

* Reliance Capital fell 2 percent after it said on Friday its consolidated net profit fell 70 percent in the September quarter

* Budget carrier Spicejet fell 2.5 percent after it posted a loss for July-September.

MAIN TOP 3 BY VOLUME

