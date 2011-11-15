MUMBAI, Nov 15 Indian shares should open down on Tuesday as investors sentiment takes a beating over worries about weak corporate earnings and continuing high inflation hurting growth prospects in Asia's third-largest economy.

Tata Motors will be in focus after India's largest vehicles maker lagged market estimates with a 16 percent fall in September quarter net profit late on Monday.

Higher-than-expected October headline inflation have raised doubts about the central bank's outlook that price pressures will abate by the year-end.

Asian shares were trading down due to lingering doubts about the ability of politicians in Italy and Greece to push through painful reforms to resolve their debt crises and win market confidence.

At 0304 GMT, the MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan was down 0.5 percent, Japan's Nikkei fell 0.4 percent and South Korea's Kospi shed 0.5 percent.

The Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were down 0.4 percent, indicating a weak opening for the domestic market.

The main 30-share stock index fell 0.4 percent on Monday to its lowest close in three weeks.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Kingfisher Airlines, after its net loss doubled in the September quarter.

* Sobha Developers Ltd, after its September quarter net fell 30.6 percent.

* Cipla after its July-September net rose 17.5 percent.

* Plethico Pharmaceuticals Ltd after its second quarter net plunged 54.3 percent.

* MBL Infrastructures Ltd after it won a road construction project worth 1.05 billion rupees.

* MMTC Ltd after its September quarter net profit fell 54 percent.

* BGR Energy Systems Ltd after the company's second quarter dropped 34 percent.

FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Euro steady, stuck near bottom of recent range * Oil falls on weak euro zone data, recession worry * Asian shares fall as euro zone yields rise * Wall St falls as euro-zone bond yields rise * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Reporting by Prashant Mehra and Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe

DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Indian rupee LME price overview