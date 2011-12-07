NEW DELHI, Dec 7 Indian shares should open higher on Wednesday on hopes the rupee's pullback from a slide will encourage foreign fund inflows, traders said. However, investors will be cautious due to the government's inability to implement key policy reforms. Retailers will be in focus ahead of Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee's speech in parliament about the government's stand on retail reform, which was put on hold amid widespread criticism. "Fortunately, the currency is showing some signs of appreciation, that could possibly help," said Deven Choksey, chief executive and managing director of brokerage K.R.Choksey. The rupee, the worst performing currency is Asia this year, has recovered 2.6 percent to 51.42 against the dollar from its record low reached on Nov. 22, on the back of suspected central bank intervention. "If the rupee stays above this level for some more time, then may be money will start flowing back to the market, which we saw in the last days," Choksey said. Asian shares and the euro gained on Wednesday on hopes that the threat of mass credit rating downgrades will pressure European leaders to come up with a convincing framework for resolving the euro zone debt crisis at a crucial summit later this week. By 0257 GMT, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was trading up 0.96 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were up 0.54 percent, pointing to a higher opening for the domestic market. Indian shares had slipped 0.25 percent on Monday on profit-taking, after last week's best rally seen in nearly two-and-a-half years. The market was closed for a local holiday on Tuesday. STOCKS TO WATCH * Ranbaxy Laboratories after the company said its unit had launched a generic version of Pfizer's blood pressure and cholesterol-lowering drug Caduet in the United States following an agreement between the two companies. * Drugmaker Cipla will be watched after Bayer AG's healthcare unit said it settled trademark infringement cases with the Indian company and Vanuatu-based website operator Archipelago Suppliers concerning the German drugmaker's pet products. * Cairn India after Vedanta Resources said it was satisfied with conditions under sale and purchase agreement for the acquisition of a controlling stake in Cairn India. * Transport Corp of India after its joint managing director told Reuters the company was bracing for a sharp fall in earnings growth this year as a slowing Indian economy takes a toll on demand. * Dewan Housing Finance Corp. after a unit said it planned to raise 2 billion rupees to invest in greenfield real estate projects. * GAIL (India) after the gas utility said it had tied up a $100 million, five-year, term loan from Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ. FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Australian dollar up on stronger than expected Q3 GDP * U.S. crude up slightly on big API stock draw * Stocks, euro gain before summit, ECB decision * Wall St rises on EU summit hopes * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky and Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan) ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Indian rupee LME price overview