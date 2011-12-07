(Updates to mid-morning)
* Firm Asian markets, euro zone hopes help
* Expectations for a pause to rate-rise cycle underpin
sentiment
* Possible end to parliamentary logjam also aid
NEW DELHI, Dec 7 Indian shares climbed as
much as 1.1 percent on Wednesday, taking cues from firmer Asian
markets and on hopes for an end to a parliamentary logjam.
Expectations the central bank will pause next week on a
rate-increasing cycle that started in early 2010 and possibly
ease cash availability also helped perk up investor confidence,
traders said.
Energy major Reliance Industries and software
services bellwether Infosys, which together contribute
about a fifth to the benchmark index, led the gains.
"I think people are expecting the parliament will start
working today. That is one thing which might be contributing to
it," Neeraj Dewan, director at Quantum Securities, said.
The main 30-share BSE index was up 0.90 percent at
16,956.54 points by 10:47 a.m. (0517 GMT), with all but 3 of its
components in the green.
"The global markets are also quite supportive. Plus everyone
is looking towards the euro zone summit. There are high
expectations," Dewan said.
Asian shares and the euro gained on Wednesday on hopes that
the threat of mass credit rating downgrades will pressure
European leaders to come up with a convincing framework for
resolving the euro zone debt crisis at a crucial summit later
this week.
A revival in buying by foreign funds over the past week also
underpinned the market, Dewan said.
Top lender State Bank of India and HDFC Bank
gained more than 1 percent each on hopes the Reserve
Bank of India (RBI) will shift its policy stance to support
growth from battling inflation when it meets on Dec. 16.
"If there is a pause or a surprise rate cut, that can have
another positive impact on the markets," Dewan said.
Cairn India rose 1.5 percent after Vedanta
Resources said it was satisfied with the terms for the
acquisition of a controlling stake in the energy explorer.
The broader 50-share NSE index was trading up 0.90
percent at 5,084.45 points.
In the broader market, there were about 2.3 gainers for
every loser with 183.2 million shares changing hands.
At 0518 GMT, the MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than
Japan was up 0.94 percent, Japan's Nikkei
was up 1.13 percent and South Korea's Kospi was
trading higher by 0.58 percent.
STOCKS ON THE MOVE
* Indiabulls Real Estate plunged as much as 36.45
percent after the company said it was spinning off its
Indiabulls Infrastructure and Power unit into a
separate company and shareholders would get 2.95 shares for
every share held.
* Natco Pharma Ltd rose 4.5 percent to 253.95
rupees after the company said it would issue shares to qualified
institutional buyers with a floor price set at 215.60 rupees per
share. The issue price is usually higher than the floor price.
* Future Capital Holdings rose as much as 7
percent after a newspaper report said Deccan Chronicle Holdings
was acquiring a controlling stake from Pantaloon
Retail in the Future Group's financial services firm
for 6 billion to 7 billion rupees. Pantaloon later denied any
such transaction "at this stage", and Future Capital shares
pared gains to trade up 4 percent.
MAIN TOP 3 BY VOLUME
* Indiabulls Real Estate on 14.3 million shares
* Jaiprakash Associates on 5.1 million shares
* IFCI on 5 million shares
FACTORS TO WATCH
* For technical analysis click on www.reuterstechnicals.net
* Indian rupee report
* Indian bond report
* Euro inches higher; much rides on EU events
* Brent steady above $110; eyes EU summit, China data
* Stocks, euro gain before summit, ECB decision
* Wall St rises on EU summit hopes
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
