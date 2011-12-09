* Sensex down 1.4 pct; govt expected to cut growth f'cast * Reliance falls after Nomura downgrades stock * ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank drop on growth worries * Oct industrial output seen down 0.5 pct (Updates to mid-morning) MUMBAI, Dec 9 Indian shares fell more than 1 percent on Friday as cautious investors exited riskier assets in anticipation of weak economic data while hopes faded for a solution to the European debt crisis. The government is expected to cut its growth forecast to below 8 percent for the fiscal year to March when it presents a mid-term review of the economy in parliament around noon (0630 GMT). Growth in the September quarter had slipped to 6.9 percent, the weakest pace in more than 2 years, and many private-sector economists have slashed their growth forecasts to about 7.5 percent for the full year. India's industrial output likely shrank 0.5 percent in October from the same month a year ago, its first decline in over two years, hurt by a slowdown in export growth, a Reuters poll showed. The data is due on Monday. By 11:30 a.m. (0600 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was down 1.4 percent at 16,257.4, with all but two of its components in the red. The benchmark had fallen as much as 2 percent at one stage. "Indian stocks are like a cycle stand," said Jagannadham Thunuguntla, head of research at SMC Investments and Advisors. "If one falls, others follow suit." Energy major Reliance Industries, which has the heaviest weight in the main index, fell more than 2 percent after Nomura downgraded the stock to 'neutral' from 'buy', citing worsening exploration and production possibilities and declining refining margins. Private sector lenders ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank fell more than 1.5 percent as slackening growth and a vulnerable rupee, which had hit a record low last month, drove investors away from stocks. Brokerage Macquarie said it would continue to be bearish on the Indian banking sector because of deteriorating asset quality and a possible tightening of margins due to an increase in savings rate. The Reserve Bank of India is widely expected to pause at its meeting next Friday after raising rates 13 times since early 2010 to fight stubborn inflation. The rupee, which is the worst performing Asian currency this year, fell as much as 1 percent in early trade. Shares in export-focused software services company Infosys shed nearly 1 percent, while smaller rival Wipro was down 0.6 percent. The 50-share NSE index fell 1.37 percent to 4,876.2. In the broader market, there were 2.7 losers for each gainer on a total volume of 223.6 million shares. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was trading down 2.5 percent on growing doubts that European leaders can forge a credible borrowing scheme to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis at a summit in Brussels. STOCKS ON THE MOVE * Kingfisher Airlines fell 4.8 percent after a tax official said the authorities had frozen 11 bank accounts of the carrier for failure to pay service tax dues. * Hindustan Petroleum Corp rose nearly 1 percent after its chairman said the oil marketing firm was in talks to buy crude oil from Syria. * Geojit BNP Financial Services rose 6.8 percent after French lender BNP Paribas agreed to pay 405 million rupees to buy out its Indian institutional broking business. * Reliance Capital rose as much as 1.6 percent after the Mint newspaper reported the company was in talks with at least three international firms to sell a 26 percent stake in its general insurance arm. A company spokesman declined to comment on the report. TOP THREE BY VOLUME * Max India on 18.72 million shares * Unitech on 7.88 million shares * Suzlon Energy on 7.58 million shares 