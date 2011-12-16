* Investors disappointed after RBI policy review
* Sharp selling in banking, software stocks late in session
(Updates to close)
By Prashant Mehra
MUMBAI, Dec 16 Indian shares fell 2.2
percent to their lowest close in more than two years on Friday,
underlining investor gloom about the economic outlook even after
the central bank said it would likely start easing monetary
policy.
The benchmark 30-share BSE index fell 2.2 percent
to 15,491.35 points, its lowest close since Nov. 3, 2009. It had
risen as much as 1.5 percent in early trade. Twenty-eight of its
components ended lower.
The main stock index, ended down 4.5 percent for the week,
its second straight weekly loss, and its worst loss in four
weeks.
"It shows the lack of confidence on part of market
participants," said K. K. Mital, chief executive for portfolio
management services at Globe Capital Market.
"The market may have been expecting some forward-looking
statement or signal but it seems investors are not really
convinced about the focus on growth," he said.
Earlier on Friday, India's central bank left its policy rate
on hold at a three-year high and said its next move is likely to
be an easing of monetary policy as risks to economic growth
increase.
The central bank has been among the most hawkish, raising
interest rates 13 times in the past 18 months in its effort to
fight high inflation.
However, most economists in a Reuters poll, taken before
Friday's review, did not forecast an interest rate cut until the
second calendar quarter of 2012.
Investor sentiment was bolstered early in the day, after
the Reserve Bank of India, late on Thursday,
reduced trading limits for banks in the foreign exchange market,
making it difficult for market players to keep speculative
positions open for a long time.
The curbs in the foreign exchange market helped the Indian
rupee rebound more than 2 percent.
The move could help attract foreign institutional investors
back to the Indian market where they invested more than $29
billion in 2010, but have been net sellers for $300 million so
far in 2011. India has been the worst performing among major
stock markets this year.
Financial stocks surrendered early gains over worries of
rising bad debts.
Largest lender State Bank of India fell
3.3 percent, while privately owned ICICI Bank and HDFC
Bank ended down 3.2 percent and 3.7 percent,
respectively. The sector index lost 3.2 percent.
"There was no follow up buying and the rupee has also
given up part of its gains. The foreign institutions are not
taking positions ahead of the year-end holidays, "said Deepak
Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities.
"People are looking for positive triggers, but those don't
seem to be coming on the near term."
Energy major Reliance Industries fell 3.8 percent to 721.85
rupees after heavy selling by foreign funds. The stock, a
favourite with foreign investors, has been under pressure on
concerns about slowing gas output and growth outlook.
Shares in software exporters, which get a large part of
their revenue from the United States and Europe, fell after the
rupee bounce. Tata Consultancy Services fell 3.3
percent, while Wipro lost 0.6 percent. The sector
index fell 0.8 percent.
Shares in capital goods companies also fell sharply in late
trade.
Top engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro
, which recently slashed its growth outlook due to the
slowing economy and high rates, fell 5.3 percent to its lowest
level in two-and-half years.
Bharat Heavy Electricals fell 3.4 percent.
STOCKS THAT MOVED
* Telecom and IT services firm Spanco Ltd rose 8.1
percent after its business process outsourcing arm has been
granted a 5-year tax holiday by the Nigerean government for
outsourcing activities.
* Shares in automakers Tata Motors, Mahindra &
Mahindra and Bajaj Auto, all of which have
faced sluggish demand due to high interest rates in recent
months, ended in the negative zone.
TOP THREE BY VOLUME
* Suzlon Energy on 22 illion shares
* Lanco Infratech on 19.3 million shares
* Jaiprakash Associates on 19.3 million shares
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Indian rupee rebounds sharply after cbank action
* Indian bond report
* Euro inches up, outlook clouded by ratings threat
* Oil up near $104, Iran sanctions support
* Stocks rise from 3-wk low; Bunds supported
* U.S. stock futures signal higher opening for equities
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
(Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General news Asia Macro data
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt
Indian rupee LME price overview