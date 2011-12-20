NEW DELHI, Dec 20 Indian shares are expected to start higher on Tuesday after falling for four sessions in a row to their lowest close in 28 months, but grim domestic growth outlook could come back to haunt investors. "We are oversold. Asia is firm today, so we may see a bounce back, but that is likely to be a temporary phenomenon," said Ambareesh Baliga, chief operating officer at brokerage Way2Wealth. "Overall, people have given up on the Indian market for the time being. More than international factors, there are domestic worries as it looks like the government is implementing only populist measures more than anything else," he said. India's cabinet agreed on Sunday to tackle widespread malnutrition with food subsidies for two-thirds of the country's 1.2 billion population, a move that may shore up support for the government but carries risks for the faltering economy. Shares in cash-strapped SKS Microfinance will be watched after a deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India said microfinance institutions would be allowed to borrow up to $10 million from overseas markets. Loss-making Kingfisher Airlines, which has been grounding planes and cutting routes to stay aloft, will also be in focus after banking sources said they were awaiting a report on the airline's viability before they approve a $133 million loan. Foreign institutional investors have been net sellers of around $300 million so far in 2011, compared with a record investment of more $29 billion in 2010. Asian stocks and the euro steadied on Tuesday, but sentiment remained fragile on concerns that efforts to contain the euro zone debt crisis were faltering and tougher rules to strengthen banks' capital would further undermine their profits. By 0245 GMT, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was trading up 0.4 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were up 0.20 percent, pointing to a higher opening for the domestic market. STOCKS TO WATCH * Fortis Healthcare (India), after its chairman told Reuters that the hospital chain was on course to raise funds and close a takeover of Singapore-based associate Fortis Healthcare International by the end of December. * Unity Infraprojects Ltd, after the engineering procurement and construction firm said it received two orders worth 1.39 billion rupees. * KNR Constructions Ltd, after the Hyderabad-based firm said it had won a highway road project worth 6.2 billion rupees. FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Euro creeps lower on Europe funding fears * Brent rises above $104 on rising threats to supply * Stocks, euro steady after sell-off * Banks sink Wall Street, BofA below $5/share * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky and Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan) ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Indian rupee LME price overview