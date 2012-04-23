Indian shares provisionally ended down 1.82 percent on Monday, after a Reuters report said Macquarie's Asia hedge fund has exited its short positions in Indian single stock futures in response to proposed tax rules that could lower returns.

The benchmark 30-share BSE index provisionally closed 316.31 points lower at 17,057.53.

Weakness in European peers and selling in Infosys shares after the company said it was under scrutiny from the U.S. authorities for likely errors in employer eligibility documents of its staff, also dragged the index down.

Infosys shares ended 4.17 percent down, while the 50-share NSE index closed 1.93 percent lower at 5189.00 p oints. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Manoj Dharra; editing by Malini Menon)