* BSE index up 0.77 pct, NSE index up 0.62 pct
* All sectors in green except telecom, select cap goods
MUMBAI Oct 23 Indian shares edged higher on
Friday to trade at over two-month highs, tracking global markets
that gained after the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday
signaled its readiness to inject more stimulus.
Indian markets that were shut on Thursday for a local
holiday, took cues from Asia, where stocks extended a global
rally on Friday after ECB President Mario Draghi said further
rate cuts were being considered to stimulate the euro zone
economy.
"Global markets are positive and ECB signal was positive,
that's a key trigger," Alex Mathews, head of research at Geojit
BNP Paribas said.
The benchmark BSE index was trading up 0.77 percent
after rising as much as 0.98 percent to 27,555.06, its highest
level since Aug. 20. The index has gained over 1 percent for the
week.
The broader NSE index gained 0.62 percent after
earlier rising 0.93 percent in the session, also its highest
intraday level since Aug 20. The index has gained 0.83 percent
for the week.
Both indexes were on track to snap a two-session losing
streak and record a fourth straight week of gains.
All sectors were trading in the green with the exception of
select capital goods and telecommunications stocks.
Financial shares that took a beating on Wednesday rebounded
strongly.
Housing Development Finance Corp gained 1.45
percent, HDFC Bank advanced 1.2 percent, while ICICI
Bank rose 1.5 percent.
Consumer goods stocks such as ITC and Hindustan
Unilever rose. ITC added 2.5 percent while Hindustan
Unilever gained 1.3 percent.
Cairn Energy was trading 3.2 percent higher after
reporting a smaller-than-expected fall in second-quarter profit.
Among the losers Larsen & Toubro was down 1.14
percent. Bharti Airtel fell 2.8 percent while Idea
Cellular lost 5.7 percent.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)