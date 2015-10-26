* BSE index down 0.07 pct, NSE index down 0.17 pct
* Profit-taking offsets impact of China rate cut
* Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints fall after earnings
MUMBAI, Oct 26 Indian shares edged lower on
Monday, retreating from over two-month highs hit in the previous
session as investors booked profits even as Asian equities
gained after China cut interest rates for a sixth time in less
than a year.
Disappointment over earnings also hit some shares such as
Asian Paints Ltd and Bharti Airtel Ltd.
China's monetary policy easing took place on Friday after
the close of markets in India. Regional shares rose on hopes the
action would help jump start growth in the world's
second-largest economy.
But traders saw Indian markets as overbought after indexes
have gained for four consecutive weeks, hitting their highest
intraday levels since Aug. 20 on Friday.
Markets were also briefly jolted after NSE index futures
jumped as much as 5.1 percent to 8,723.85 points in what
traders speculated may have been an errant trade, before trading
back down at around 8,290 points.
"Nothing has changed as far as the market outlook is
concerned. It is slightly overbought, so obviously some
corrections have happened," Deven Choksey, managing director at
KR Choksey Securities said.
The 30-share BSE index was trading 0.07 percent
lower after rising as much as 0.54 percent earlier in the
session.
The NSE index was down 0.17 percent after gaining as
much as 0.49 percent earlier.
Asian Paints fell 5 percent, becoming the biggest
drag on the index, after the company reported quarterly results
on Friday that missed analysts' estimates.
Bharti Airtel also slipped 2 percent even as its
second-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates. Traders said
results were in line with forecasts after adjusting for
exceptional items.
But Housing Development Finance Corp was up 0.44
percent ahead of reporting quarterly earnings later in the day.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)