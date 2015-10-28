* BSE index down 0.89 pct, NSE index falls 0.8 pct
* Financial stocks lead declines
* Axis Bank falls over 7 pct
MUMBAI, Oct 28 Indian shares extended losses for
a third consecutive session as investors remained cautious ahead
of the conclusion of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting later in
the day and the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts back
home this week.
Although the U.S. Fed is likely to keep interest rates
unchanged this week, investors are looking forward for clues as
to the timing of a widely expected rate hike.
Indian shares will react to the news on Thursday, the same
day when monthly derivatives contracts expire.
"Getting some clarity from the Fed on rates could give the
markets some bounce," G Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics, a
Mumbai-based research and fund advisory firm said.
The benchmark BSE index was down 0.89 percent after
falling below the psychologically important 27,000 level.
The NSE index was trading 0.8 percent lower after
crossing the 8,200 mark.
Axis Bank fell as much as 7.6 percent despite
posting July-September profit in line with expectations on
Tuesday, as investors reacted to a sale of loans to asset
reconstruction companies at steep discounts.
Among other banking stocks ICICI Bank fell 3.3
percent while State Bank of India declined 2.33
percent.
Lupin's disappointing quarterly results on Tuesday
continued to weigh on pharmaceutical stocks. Lupin and Dr
Reddy's Laboratories fell more than 2 percent each.
Beaten down telecommunications stocks recovered on
Wednesday, with Bharti Airtel gaining 1.3 percent
while Idea rose 0.04 percent.
Investors are also keeping an eye on InterGlobe Aviation
Ltd's IPO-INAI.NS $465 million initial public offering that
was fully subscribed 1 p.m. (0730 GMT) on the second day of its
bookbuilding issue.
India's biggest listing in nearly three years is being
closely watched by domestic and foreign investors as an
indicator of demand for Indian equities.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)