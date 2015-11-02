* BSE index down 0.8 pct, NSE index down 0.72 pct
* Volatility index surges over 10 pct
* Manufacturing growth cools to 22-month low in Oct
* Coffee Day Enterprises slumps on debut
MUMBAI, Nov 2 India's NSE index broke
below the 8,000 level for the first time since Oct. 1, heading
towards a sixth consecutive losing session after a private
survey showed the manufacturing sector cooled to its slowest in
nearly two years in October.
The Nikkei Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index
, compiled by Markit, fell to 50.7 in October from
September's 51.2. The 50-mark divides expansion from
contraction.
Falls in Asian markets also dented sentiment after soft
Chinese factory surveys and U.S. consumer spending data raised
concerns over the global economic outlook.
Meanwhile, Coffee Day Enterprises, the operator of
India's biggest coffee chain, fell as much as 17 percent in its
market debut on Monday, as investors fretted over a generous
price tag they said underestimated concerns around its complex
structure.
India's volatility index surged over 10 percent on
Monday, its biggest single-day rise since Sept. 22.
"Overall the mood is cautious because since the last five
days we are seeing losses," Alex Mathews, head of research at
Geojit BNP Paribas, said.
The broader NSE index was trading 0.72 percent lower
falling as much as 0.82 percent to 7,999.30 points, its lowest
level since Oct 1.
The benchmark BSE index was down 0.8 percent
falling as much as 0.96 percent. The index hit its lowest
intraday level since Oct 5.
Industrial heavyweight Larsen & Toubro extended
losses from the previous session and was down 2.3 percent after
a slew of brokerages downgraded the stock on weak growth
outlook.
L&T, seen as a bellwether of the domestic economy, on Friday
halved the growth it expects in its order book in the current
financial year.
Among other decliners, Bajaj Auto Ltd fell over 5
percent, hitting earlier its lowest level since Oct. 20, after
reporting a 9 percent fall in total vehicle sales for October.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)