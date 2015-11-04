* BSE index up 0.48 pct, NSE index up 0.33 pct
* Tata Motors shares gain 6.5 pct
* DLF rises 4.77 pct
MUMBAI, Nov 4 Indian shares headed for a second
consecutive session of mild gains on Wednesday tracking higher
global shares, while auto makers surged after Tata Motors
reported strong October sales, but foreign sales capped broader
gains.
U.S. shares climbed for a fifth consecutive day on Tuesday,
boosted by energy shares, pushing up Asian shares.
Meanwhile, Tata Motors jumped 6.5 percent, hitting
its highest intra-day level since July 13, driven by strong
Jaguar Land Rover sales in North America in October.
But broader gains were capped, as foreign investors sold
about 4.5 billion rupees ($68.73 million) worth of shares on
Tuesday and have been net sellers, selling Indian shares in four
out of the past seven sessions.
"Data from the U.S. was supporting market in the opening
session and the market had already entered into the oversold
region yesterday," Alex Mathews, head of research at Geojit BNP
Paribas, said.
The benchmark BSE index was trading up 0.48 percent
after earlier gaining as much as 0.79 percent earlier in the
session.
The broader NSE index was up 0.33 percent.
Shares in DLF gained as much as 4.77 percent after
India's Supreme Court rejected the market regulator's plea to
prevent DLF from selling stake in its rental arm.
The ruling came a day after India's biggest listed property
developer posted a 21 percent jump in quarterly profit on lower
costs even as home sales are slow to pick up in a recovering
economy.
Shares in Nestle India rose as much as 4 percent
after the company said samples of its noodle snack Maggi have
been cleared by three laboratories.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)