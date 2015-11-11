BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
India's debt and currency markets will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday for public holidays.
Stock markets will open on Wednesday for a special one-hour Diwali holiday session from 5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. (1215 to 1315 GMT), and will be closed on Thursday.
Regular trading for all markets will resume on Friday.
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday