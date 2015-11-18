* BSE index down 1.11 pct, NSE index down 1 pct
* Infosys falls over 4 pct
MUMBAI Nov 18 Indian shares slumped more than 1
percent on Wednesday and headed for their biggest single-day
percentage loss in a week as lingering concerns about earnings
and the worsening global risk environment hit blue chips across
the board.
Infosys Ltd fell as much as 4.7 percent to its
lowest level since July 20, continuing to reel after India's
second-largest IT software exporter warned on Monday that
reduced spending from top clients was pressuring margins.
Foreign investors were seen as extending their selling
spree. They have been net sellers in November, selling around
$648 million worth of equity shares during the month so far.
"Index heavyweights, particularly IT and pharma, are finding
strong headwinds," said Deven Choksey, managing director at KR
Choksey Securities.
The broader NSE index was trading 1 percent lower
after falling as much as 1.43 percent earlier, its biggest
single-day percentage fall since Nov. 10.
The benchmark BSE index was trading 1.11 percent
lower after falling as much as 1.48 percent.
All sectors were trading in the red with the exception of
select telecommunications stocks.
Blue-chips stocks, which have a higher share of foreign
ownership, led the fall.
ICICI Bank fell 2.15 percent, Housing Development
Finance Corp fell 1.35 percent, Reliance
fell 0.7 percent while Martui Suzuki was down 1.6
percent.
Bucking the trend, shares in Coal India rose 0.41
percent after the Indian cabinet approved the government's plan
to sell a 10 percent stake in the company.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)