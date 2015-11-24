* BSE index up 0.14 pct, NSE index up 0.1 pct
* Financial, energy stocks gain
* IT, industrials, consumer, healthcare stocks fall
MUMBAI, Nov 24 Indian stocks edged higher on
Tuesday as energy companies rallied after Saudi Arabia pledged
to work towards oil price stability, although broader gains were
capped on caution ahead of the expiry of derivatives contracts
this week.
Traders said sentiment ahead of the expiry was especially
cautious given the amount of contracts rolled over to the next
month were running at below recent months, indicating caution
about the market's outlook.
Volumes in derivatives have also taken a hit after India
unveiled rules that raised the minimum contract size to 500,000
rupees ($7,535) from 200,000 rupees to reduce speculative
trading among retail investors.
The rules came into effect from the start of the current
November contracts.
"The market is too sluggish. Ever since the new contract has
come, the derivative market has become very quiet," said Deven
Choksey, managing director at KR Choksey Securities.
"The contract demands higher amount of exposure so obviously
participation will get reduced to only proprietary traders and
the global desk of institutional investors," Choksey said.
The broader NSE index was up 0.1 percent after
losing as much as 0.47 percent earlier.
The benchmark BSE index gained 0.14 percent after
falling as much as 0.45 percent earlier.
Indian markets will be closed on Wednesday for a public
holiday.
Resources shares gained after Saudi Arabia's cabinet said on
Monday it was ready to cooperate with others to achieve market
stability, days before the Organisation of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries meets to review its year-long policy of not
supporting prices.
Reliance Industries Ltd gained 1.7 percent, Bharat
Petroleum Corp Ltd rose 0.6 percent, while Cairn India
Ltd was up 1.3 percent.
Among other gainers, Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd
rose 2.35 percent after losing 1.2 percent on Monday,
while Hindustan Unilever Ltd was up 2.2 percent after
shedding about 0.9 percent in the previous session.
Shares in Pfizer Ltd rose 3.2 percent after its
parent Pfizer Inc's buyout of Botox maker Allergan on
Monday.
But Nestle India Ltd fell 1 percent on reports
that the government was looking to conduct more tests on its
popular noodle snack Maggi.
($1 = 66.3550 Indian rupees)
